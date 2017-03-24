Police search for driver in hit-and-run that critically injured man in downtown Honolulu

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a white, two-door sedan that hit a man on South Kukui Street and Fort Street Mall.

It happened just after 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Police say the victim and driver got into an argument in the intersection, and the victim continued walking when he was intentionally hit by the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

The driver is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and wore a white T-shirt and blue surf shorts. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous web tip here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.