Rockfall hazards to be removed along makai side of Diamond Head

Traffic along Diamond Head Road and Beach Road may experience delays starting next week while a contractor removes rockfall hazards along the makai side of Diamond Head crater.

Prometheus Construction has been contracted by the Department of Land and Natural Resources to address three areas of rockfall hazard potential on the exterior and interior of the popular state monument.

The first stage of work will take place on the exterior ocean side of Diamond Head crater from Tuesday, March 28 through Friday, April 7 in the area where Beach Road meets Diamond Head, over a total distance of less than 200 yards.

The crater slope above the road has been identified as a location of possible rockfall risk. Rock scaling work will keep the natural appearance of the slope while reducing the hazard.

Between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the mauka lane on Diamond Head Road may be closed at intervals, with traffic control workers in place to counter flow traffic in the remaining lane. Drivers are advised to avoid the area when possible to prevent congestion.

The second phase will take place Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14 above the Kahala tunnel entrance to the crater. Rock scaling above the tunnel is needed to remove rockfall hazards. This should have minimal impact to daytime public access into the crater since most of the work will be done after the crater closes.

A third stage of work will not begin until Fall 2017 (dates not yet set), along the interior Diamond Head Summit trail, and will involve rock scaling and using shotcrete, as needed, in areas identified as rockfall hazards. Trail closures may be necessary at that time.

Total project cost is $1.72 million.