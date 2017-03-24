Ever wonder what to do with those leftovers in your refrigerator?

Chef Sam Choy always seems to know how to turn them into something new and exciting.

On Sunday, he and John Veneri will be visiting the home of Dustin and Tara Alford to looking for new culinary adventures in their kitchen.

Sam will be whipping up a variety of dishes from the items he’s found in their fridge and cabinets, including:

– Baked tater tots with bacon cream cheese cilantro dip

– Sweet potato hash with kalbi, chicken and lobster

– Soba salad with beansprouts, tofu and fishcake

– Spanish rice with turkey, green beans and olives

Sam choy in the kitchen airs this Sunday at 6:30.