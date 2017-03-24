Visitor dies from injuries following Hilo three-vehicle crash

Hawaii Island police report Friday that an elderly visitor died from her injuries following a three-vehicle crash March 15 in Hilo.

She was Thelma J. McLamore, 88, of San Antonio, Texas.

Responding to a 5:04 p.m. call, police determined that a 2003 Toyota truck was traveling southbound on Kanoelehua Avenue, near the Kekuanaoa Street intersection when it rear-ended a 2017 Ford sedan and then sideswiped a 2017 Nissan SUV.

McLamore, the back seat passenger of the Ford Sedan, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for her injuries and medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she later died. She was pronounced dead on March 21 at 11:30 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the Toyota truck, a 30-year-old Pahoa man, was arrested and charged for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Driving with a Revoked License and No Motor Vehicle Insurance.

The driver of the Ford sedan, a 58-year-old woman from Pearland, Texas, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment for her injuries and later released.

The driver of the Nissan SUV, a 49-year-old Hilo resident, was not injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at 961-8119. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 6th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared with five at this time last year.