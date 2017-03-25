Kalihi Valley area residents begin registering for on-street parking

Related Coverage Kalihi Valley first to test city’s restricted parking zones project

Wilson Tract residents in Kalihi Valley lined up Saturday to register in a city pilot project aimed to increase on-street parking in their crowded neighborhood. And if it works, we could see the project spread across similar neighborhoods across the island.

They’re called restricted parking zones, where residents are allowed two parking permits and two guest permits per household. Starting Saturday, April 1, anyone who parks in these restricted zones without a permit between 6 p.m.-6 a.m. may get ticketed or towed.

Those who coordinated Saturday’s registration drive say that about two years ago, rules were tightened at the Kalihi Valley Homes across Likelike Highway which restricted parking to those residents with current registration, safety and insurance. Rules were also enforced for unregistered residents in the units.

They say the problems at Wilson Tract started after these restrictions were implemented.

City officials will monitor the 30-day parking project to see if it works.