New gemstones, jewelry, showcased at Sedona benefit sale

Thousands of pounds of new gemstones and jewelry shipped in from Arizona can be found at the Sedona store at Ward Centre.

It’s part of the annual “Crystals and Cupcakes Show and Sale” at the New Age spiritual store. Sweets by Flour and Butter, and Girls Who Bake Next Door, were also served Saturday.

A portion of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Foodbank, Susan G. Komen Hawaii and the non-profit Direct Relief.

Sedona CEO Malia Johnson says “we have over 2,000 pounds we procured directly from Tucson where we get stones from around the world. Everybody waits for months for this to happen.”

The show also runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.