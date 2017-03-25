UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Vegas strip shooting, barricade situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police say there are now two victims in the shooting which led to the barricade situation on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan.

Both people were transported to the trauma center at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. One victim died at the hospital and the other is in unknown condition, police said.

Officers have shut down the boulevard from Harmon to Flamingo. Everyone was advised to avoid the area.

The suspect is believed to be on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. The incident, which started around 10:48 a.m. Saturday local time, is currently being treated as a barricade situation, police said.

“Everyone was actually pretty calm,” said Mike Weix, who was having brunch at the Cosmopolitan when the shooting occurred. “The officers were on edge. You could tell that, with the weapons drawn and kind of forcefully asking questions.”

There is no evidence of a second shooter, police said. They do not know the motive for the shooting at this time.

After initial reports of a possible active shooter situation, police say that is not the case. There is no active shooter situation at any of the casinos.

Weix said “there were at least six officers with their weapons drawn, including an AR assault rifle and others had handguns drawn asking, yelling if anyone had seen anything and we said we had no idea. So they said everyone needs to evacuate. … Being from Wisconsin, this wasn’t exactly what I was expecting on my trip to Vegas.”

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the following statement:

“Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an ongoing incident taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation. Guests and CoStars should remain in a safe shelter until further notice.”