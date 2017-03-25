Waikiki parade commemorates accomplishments of Prince Kuhio

By Published:

The Prince Kuhio holiday weekend kicked off Saturday morning with the annual commemorative parade in Waikiki.

Wending its way down Saratoga Road, and on to Kalakaua Avenue towards Kapiolani Park, the parade honors the accomplishments of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, founder of the Hawaiian Civic Club movement and proponent of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920.

It honors the dedication and commitment of the many individuals and organizations who work year-round to practice and to perpetuate the Hawaiian culture and who enhance the welfare and well-being of the Native Hawaiian community.

The parade is co-sponsored by the City & County of Honolulu and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

