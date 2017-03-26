Beach ‘Bows Take Shave Ice Invitational; Taylor Becomes All-Time Dual Wins Leader

The No. 5 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team captured the Shave Ice Invitational with a perfect 3-0 mark Sunday at the Irvine Valley Beach Volleyball Courts. The SandBows improved to 15-2 on the year after defeating TCU, Stanford, and host Irvine Valley College.

UH dominated the competition from start to finish, winning all but one of 15 flights on the day. All 14 of UH’s wins came via straight sets. Meanwhile, it was a milestone day for senior Nikki Taylor who with a pair of wins alongside partner Ka’iwi Schucht, surpassed Katie Spieler as the program’s all-time leader in dual match wins (61).

In the first match of the day, UH had little trouble dispatching host Irvine Valley College, 5-0. The Lasers (1-7) forfeited the No. 5 flight and UH coasted on the other four courts including an astounding 21-4, 21-5 win by Ari Homayun and Carly Kan on Court 4.

TCU (8-7) provided stiffer completion in the second match, though the Rainbow Wahine still won handily, 4-1. UH’s lone point dropped came when the Horned Frog’s Amy Neal and Jaelyn Greene outlasted Schucht and Taylor (UH) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12 at the No. 2 flight.

The SandBows closed the day by blanking Stanford, 5-0. The match was highlighted by a 21-19, 21-19 win by Morgan Martin and Mikayla Tucker over the Cardinals’ Kathryn Plummer and Jenna Gray at the No. 1 court. Martin and Plummer, both freshman, were on opposite sides of the net this day, less than two years after teaming up for gold in the FIVB U17 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Martin and Tucker have now won nine of their last 11 matches. Sophomore Emily Maglio and junior Laurel Weaver also went 3-0 on the day and continue their tear with a 16-1 mark so far this year.

The SandBows next head up the road to Zuma Beach to face No. 2 Pepperdine in a showdown of top five squads on Wednesday, March 29. First serve is at 1 p.m. PT/10 am HT.

#5 Hawai’i 5, Irvine Valley College 0

1. Morgan Martin/Mikayla Tucker (UH) def. Lucee Fitzgerald/Taira Ka’awaloa (IVC) 21-13, 21-9

2. Nikki Taylor/Ka’iwi Schucht (UH) def. Ally Sassman/Brittany Tuliau (IVC) 21-14, 21-11

3. Laurel Weaver/Emily Maglio (UH) def. Alissa Blevins/Hannah Salaya (IVC) 21-8, 21-10

4. Ari Homayun/Carly Kan (UH) def. Hannah Holder/Kylie Miller (IVC) 21-4, 21-5

5. Norene Iosia/Hannah Zalopany def. IVC by forfeit.

#5 Hawai’i 4, TCU 1

1. Martin/Tucker (UH) def. Molly Scheel/Haven Hill (TCU) 21-17, 21-10

2. Neal/Greene (TCU) def. Schucht/Taylor (UH) 15-21, 21-19, 15-12

3. Maglio/Weaver (UH) def. Ariah Palter/Sarita Mikals (TCU) 21-12, 21-15

4. Homayun/Kan def. Jillian Bergeson/Shane Peters (TCU) 21-10, 21-9

5. Iosia/Zalopany def. Claire Doyle/Bridget Odmark (TCU) 21-14, 21-11

#5 Hawai’i 5, Stanford 0

1. Tucker/Martin (UH) def. Kathryn Plummer/Jenna Gray (STAN) 21-19, 21-19

2. Taylor/Schucht (UH) def. Ivan Vanjak/Payton Chang (STAN) 21-15, 21-19

3. Maglio/Weaver (UH) def. Cathryn Raquel/Shannon Richardson (STAN) 21-19, 21-10

4. Homayun/Kan (UH) def. Morgan Hentz/Caitlin Keefe (STAN) 26-24, 21-13

5. Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Courtney Bowen/Kat Anderson (STAN) 21-16, 21-14