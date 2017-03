The Department of Water Supply is asking that all Central Maui residents to immediately conserve water due to a fire that is affecting one of the primary wells.

The affected areas includes Waihee, Waiehu, Happy Valley, Wailuku, Waikapu and Kahului.

Department officials said until crews can access the well site and assess the damage and implications, affected residents should conserve water until further notice.

More information about the situation will be released when it becomes available.