City Council member proposes banning use of electronic devices for pedestrians

Using your cellphone while behind the wheel is against the law, but one Honolulu City Council member is looking to take that a step further. His proposal would make it illegal for pedestrians to use an electronic device while crossing the street.

Brandon Elefante tells us he introduced the measure with public safety in mind. This isn’t the first time something like this has been proposed, but the councilman is optimistic it will become law this time around.

The proposed pedestrian distraction bill states that “no person shall cross a street or highway while viewing a mobile electronic device.”

“So even just holding it and viewing it while you’re crossing a street or highway, then there would be consequences,” he said.

And it’s not just cell phones — according to Elefante’s proposal, pedestrians would be banned from using pagers, laptops, video games, even cameras while crossing a street.

Elefante says Hawaii ranks 13th in the nation for states with the highest pedestrian fatalities. “We want to make sure pedestrians are cognizant when they do step in that crosswalk or permitted area to walk.”

The Honolulu Police Department has put its support behind the bill.

But while City Councilwoman Ann Kobayshi agrees distracted pedestrians are a problem, however, she’s not so sure this is the answer.

“It’s not a bad bill,” she said. “I tried to do it myself, but there are a lot of people who feel it’s just too much government regulation. They want to be responsible for themselves.”

There are exceptions for emergencies and first responders. “Someone’s always going to say, ‘well, that’s what I was doing.’ … It’s very hard to enforce.”

Lance Rae of the safety group Walk Wise Hawaii tells us the responsibility lies with both drivers and pedestrians. “The number one reason for pedestrian accidents and fatalities in Hawaii is inattentive behavior, both on the part of the pedestrian and the driver.

“Sometimes, getting a ticket is the best way to get someone to be safe,” he said.

Elefante says that “at the end of the day, you cannot put a price on a life, especially if it comes down to something like this.”

His measure has to go through only one more committee meeting and then a final reading in front of the council before it gets to Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. If the mayor signs it into law, it would go into effect after 90 days.