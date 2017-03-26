Fogel wraps up fantastic week, ‘Bows complete the sweep of San Jose State

The University of Hawaii baseball team (15-8) extended their winning-streak to five games Sunday, completing a four-game series sweep of former WAC rival San Jose State (9-14) with a 14-1 victory at Les Murakami Stadium.

Junior pitcher Jackson Rees improved to 3-0 on the season, allowing just one run on five hits with three strikeouts in eight innings, while at the plate Freshman Adam Fogel went 2-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

“Satisfying thing is that today’s game, we finally put together a clean game in all three phases, and really played well. So, I’ve been bothered a little bit by how we have been playing in the last couple of weekends, not with our effort or toughness or our grit because we got that in bunches but we just didn’t play as clean as we like, and today we did, we played a really good game in all phases.” Head Coach Mike Trapasso told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello following the game.

For the series, Fogel, who is a strong candidate for Big West Conference player of the week, went 9-12 with eight RBIs and four runs scored.

“It was awesome, especially the Sunday game, i Mena that brings our record to 5-1 now on Sundays and Coach Trap always talks about those Sunday games are huge for a series and all together we’ve been playing great as a team, we’re getting guys in that haven’t played that much and they’re showing up and especially the offense, I mean we had like 14 hits today, we were just raking” said, Fogel.

Dating back to Febuary 25th, the ‘Bows have won 14 of their last 18 games, and close-out their non-conference schedule next week against Nevada (7-17) with a four game series starting on Thursday evening in Manoa.