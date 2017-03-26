H-1 nighttime closures to finish installation of temporary working platform

The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists of nighttime closures on the H-1 Freeway between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass, for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

The following two nights of closures will complete the installation of the temporary working platform.

• Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and the Makakilo Drive Overpass on Tuesday morning, March 28, from 12 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The Kalaeloa Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard from the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A) then may continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street On-Ramp.

• Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Sunday night, April 2, through Monday morning, April 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Makakilo Drive On-Ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed. Westbound motorists will be directed to Makakilo Drive from the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Off-Ramp (Exit 2) and may continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway On-Ramp to return to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

A full closure of the H-1 Freeway is necessary to install a temporary working platform to ensure public safety while work is being done along the edge of the Farrington Highway Overpass bridge for the retrofit. HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closure by checking traffic apps, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the work zone due to lifts that will be placed on the freeway for the retrofit installation. Roadwork is weather permitting.