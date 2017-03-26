Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Lalita Bock

A woman is wanted on a warrant in connection with a prostitution case. Honolulu police are looking for Lalita Bock.

“On june 19, 2015, at about 11:35 p.m., undercover officers conducted an operation regarding prostitution in the Waikiki area,” said Sgt. Kim Buffett of Crimestoppers. “The officer met with Bock at a hotel in Waikiki where she solicited him and was offered money for services.

“Upon identifying himself, the officer attempted to place Bock under arrest when a struggle ensued and Bock ended up biting the officer. His arrest team arrived and placed Bock under arrest for prostitution and assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree.”

She’s now wanted on a $30,000 warrant for not showing up for her sentencing last April.

Bock is 27, 5-foot-5, and 120 lbs. She is known to frequent the Honolulu and Haiku areas.

If you know where Lalita Bock is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.