Herringbone Waikiki to hold job fair to fill staff positions

Herringbone Waikiki will be holding a job fair from Tuesday, March 28, to Thursday, March 30, at ROC Honolulu (Real Office Centers) on 1110 Nuuanu Ave.

Job fair ours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The restaurant is looking to fill 14 positions:

  • Bar Apprentice
  • Barback
  • Bartender
  • Busser
  • Cocktail Server
  • Dishwasher
  • Expeditor
  • Food Runner
  • Food Server
  • Host/Hostess
  • Line Cook
  • Prep Cook
  • Private Events Manager
  • Restaurant Manager

To expedite the interview process, apply online at http://hakkasangroup.com/hakkasan-careers/.

Herringbone will be opening this Spring on the Grand Lanai at the International Market Place.

The Waikiki location will be the fourth restaurant of the ocean-to-table concept helmed by chef Brian Malarkey, joining existing locations in Santa Monica and La Jolla, CA and Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more about the restaurant, visit http://herringboneeats.com/.

