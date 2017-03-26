Herringbone Waikiki to hold job fair to fill staff positions

Herringbone Waikiki will be holding a job fair from Tuesday, March 28, to Thursday, March 30, at ROC Honolulu (Real Office Centers) on 1110 Nuuanu Ave.

Job fair ours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The restaurant is looking to fill 14 positions:

Bar Apprentice

Barback

Bartender

Busser

Cocktail Server

Dishwasher

Expeditor

Food Runner

Food Server

Host/Hostess

Line Cook

Prep Cook

Private Events Manager

Restaurant Manager

To expedite the interview process, apply online at http://hakkasangroup.com/hakkasan-careers/.

Herringbone will be opening this Spring on the Grand Lanai at the International Market Place.

The Waikiki location will be the fourth restaurant of the ocean-to-table concept helmed by chef Brian Malarkey, joining existing locations in Santa Monica and La Jolla, CA and Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more about the restaurant, visit http://herringboneeats.com/.