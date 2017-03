A portion of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be closed until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday on the Kuhio Day holiday for a television location shoot.

All on-ramps from the Halawa Interchange to the H-3 Freeway will be closed, including the Kamehameha Highway on-ramp in Kaneohe.