Rainbow Warriors complete undefeated home campaign

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team completed an undefeated regular season home schedule with a four-set win over No. 14 CSUN Saturday in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17.

The Rainbow Warriors (22-4, 12-4 MPSF) finished their home slate with a 17-0 mark to extend their home win streak to 21 matches. Following the contest, Kupono Fey, Jennings Franciskovic, Hendrik Mol, and Iain McKellar were honored during the traditional Senior Night ceremony that featured a special haka.

Fey shared team-high honors with 16 kills for his eighth double-figure kill match of the season along with six digs and two blocks. Mol ended the night tying his career-high with nine kills and four blocks while Franciskovic dished out 43 assists and had two of the team’s three aces and five blocks. McKellar started his first match of the season and tallied one kill and two blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier had a career-high 16 kills, hitting .560. As a team, UH hit .309 with 12 blocks and limited the Matadors to .220 hitting.

Avris Greene had a team-high 15 kills for CSUN (12-14, 5-12).

With all four seniors in the starting lineup, UH jumped out to an 8-3 lead in Set 1. The Warriors held leads of 16-9 and 20-12 before the Matadors inched back to within two at 21-19. Hawai’i regrouped to close out the set, scoring the final four points to take the early lead in the match.

Set 2 began much like the first as Hawai’i held early leads of 7-3 and 10-4. The Warriors extended their lead to 18-11 and rolled to the 25-17 victory. UH hit .500 in the set with eight kills by Rosenmeier.

CSUN used four blocks to take a 10-3 lead to start Set 3. The Warriors trailed by as much as seven before closing to within four at 19-15. But the Matadors responded and finished off the set, snapping UH’s 25-set win streak at home dating back to the UC Santa Barbara match on Feb. 4.

After the Matadors scored the first two points of Set 4, the Warriors used an 8-2 run to take a four-point lead. The lead was 15-8 after a Franciskovic solo stuff and back-to-back kills by Fey. The Warriors closed out the match with a 25-17 victory.

The Warriors will wrap up the regular season with a pair of crucial league matches at UCLA, April 7-8 in Los Angeles, Calif. UH needs to win one of the two matches to finish in the top four of the league standings to be able to host an MPSF Tournament quarterfinal match.

