Road Work for the Week, March 27-31

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

AIEA

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Three lanes closed in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Shoulder closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Kaonohi Street Overpass for utility repairs.

HONOLULU

10 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday: Up to three lane closures in both directions in the vicinity of the Aala Street Overpass for a concrete pour to install a CCTV camera.

9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Alternating lane closures on the freeway on- and off-ramps in both directions at the Keehi Interchange for maintenance work.

9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Two lanes closed in the eastbound direction between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange for road repairs.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between the Aiea/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13A) and the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Closure on the Airport Offramp (Exit 16) from the freeway in the eastbound direction for maintenance work.

KAPOLEI

12 a.m.-4:30 a.m. Tuesday: Closure in the eastbound direction between the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass and the Makakilo Drive Overpass for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday: Intermittent closures on the freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) for a television production. Special Duty Police Officers will hold traffic for approximately 1-2 minutes at a time and then will reopen all lanes. The lanes will remain open for the majority of the time during the closure hours.

PEARL HARBOR

7 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass to install a variable message board. The Kalaeloa Boulevard On-Ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard from the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor Off-Ramp (Exit 1A) then may continue eastbound on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard or the Wakea Street On-Ramp.

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday: Left lane closure in the eastbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass for concrete pour for new median barriers.

WAIPAHU

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Left lane closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Military Access Road Overpass for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

HALAWA TO KANEOHE

4:30 a.m.-7 p.m. through Monday: Closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Marine Corps Base for a television production. All on-ramps from the Halawa Interchange to the H-3 Freeway will be closed, including the Kamehameha Highway on-ramp in Kaneohe.

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 9) for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

NANAKULI

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Lualualei Naval Road for storm drain cleaning.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between the Aliinui Drive Overpass and Nanakuli Avenue for guardrail improvements.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Lualualei Naval Road for utility installations.

WAIANAE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaukama Road and Manununu Road for maintenance work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between the Koolina Offramp and Pohakunui Avenue for guardrail improvements.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street for asphalt restoration.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Makua Valley Road for guardrail work.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in the eastbound direction between Hakimo Road to Mohihi Street for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Shoulder closure in the eastbound direction between Glenmonger Street and Leihoku Street for maintenance work.

WAIANAE TO NANAKULI

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waianae Valley Road and Kahe Point for maintenance work.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

HALEIWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday: Roving lane closure in both directions for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

KANEOHE

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road for paving work.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road for guardrail repairs.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday: Left lane closure in both directions between Kahuhipa Street and Haiku Road for maintenance work.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday: Left lane closure in both directions between Kulukeoe Street and Keaahala Road for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

KAILUA TO WAIMANALO

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure in both directions between Kailua Road and Inoaole Street for maintenance work.

WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

7 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Saddle City Road and Kumuhau Street for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

7 p.m.-5 a.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

HALAWA

8 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp, for the rail project.

HALEIWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Papailoa Road and Waimea Valley Road for maintenance work.

HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway for maintenance work.

KAAAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Kahana Valley Road and Johnson Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

KAILUA

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Likelike Highway and Luluku Road for utility installations.

PEARL HARBOR

Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures between Kohomua Street and Center Drive for the rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Alternating lane closure at various locations in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

WAIKELE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

KALIHI

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Emmeline Place and Gulick Avenue for paving and guardrail work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Lane closures in both directions between Waiakamilo Road and Bishop Street for restriping work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel for utility maintenance.

NUUANU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Ahipuu Street and Ahi Place for paving work.

NUUANU TO KAILUA

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in the Kailua-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street for maintenance work.

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closures in both directions at the Piikoi Street intersection for restriping work.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Kamakee Street and Atkinson Drive for maintenance work.

— KAPIOLANI BOULEVARD —

HONOLULU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Kaimuki Avenue and Waiaka Road for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU BOULEVARD —

KAILUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Ilikupono Street and Ilikala Place for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kunia Road and Kamehameha Highway for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

KANEOHE

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction between Puohala Street and Aumoku Street for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

KAPOLEI

Lane closures on Kualakai Parkway on Tuesday, March 28, for a television production.

Closure in the southbound direction between Farrington Highway and Kapolei Parkway from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Closure in the northbound direction between Farrington Highway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass, including the Kualakai Parkway on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists may enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway at the Makakilo Drive on-ramp or the Fort Weaver Road on-ramp.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

EWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Kuhina Street and Makule Road for maintenance work.

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Left lane closure in the southbound direction between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Laulaunui Street for the rail project.

— KUNIA ROAD —

VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Roving lane closure in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive for maintenance work.

WAHIAWA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the southbound direction between Foote Gate and Kokoloea Place for electrical maintenance.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

KALIHI

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 for utility installations.

— AALA STREET —

HONOLULU

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, and 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Friday morning: Right lane closure on the Aala Street Overpass between Vineyard Boulevard and North School Street, for CCTV camera installations.

— AIKI STREET —

WAIPAHU

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— ALA IKE STREET —

PEARL CITY

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Lane closure in the westbound direction for maintenance work.

— ALA KAPUNA STREET —

MOANALUA

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: Right lane closure in the eastbound direction between Moanalua Road and Moanalualani Place for electrical maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

KALIHI

24/7 closure between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge through Friday for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through Friday morning: Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.