Airlines questioned about appropriate attire after girls booted from flight over leggings

It’s a story that’s reverberated across the nation: Two girls weren’t allowed to board a United Airlines flight because they were wearing leggings.

The incident happened Sunday morning. Fellow passengers say the two girls, ages 10 and 11, were told by the gate agent they wouldn’t be allowed on the plane because of their attire. As way of explanation, United later said that the girls were pass travelers — similar to a “buddy program” for airline employees and their families — and that the leggings went against company policy on appropriate attire.

The airline later clarified that its regular passengers were allowed to wear leggings, but that hasn’t softened the stance of critics who say the United’s policy is intrusive.

So we wanted to know what policies are in place for Hawaiian Airlines and what they consider appropriate attire for their travelers.

The company has a similar program to United’s and a required dress code to go along with it. We’re told that whether you’re sitting in first class or in coach, there are certain guidelines everyone should keep in mind when flying.

According to aviation expert Peter Forman, a dress code for pass travelers is common among airlines. “It is a reflection of the airline. If people are looking better, it makes the airline look better, too.”

Hawaiian Airlines released a statement, saying that “pass travel is a privilege, and all pass travelers on Hawaiian Airlines must maintain appropriate attire.”

Vance Hawn has been a pass traveler and he says “they should obey the rules. They’re already getting hooked up with free flights, so obey the rules. I’m still representing the company, even if I’m not an employee.”

According to Hawaiian’s policy, any pass traveler 10 years or older and sitting in first class or business class must follow its dress code. For men, that means a collared shirt and long pants or jeans, and women must wear a dress or a blouse with a skirt, slacks or jeans. No tank tops can be worn, unless covered by a blazer or sweater.

Now if pass travelers ride in coach, it’s a little more relaxed: Slippers, jeans, and shorts are allowed, but revealing, ripped or distressed clothing are off-limits.

“The whole idea is to give the other passengers a good travel experience,” said Forman, “so you don’t want something that’s offensive and you don’t want something that’s dangerous.”

Standards for appropriate airline attire have changed a lot over the years. “With flights being so much more affordable, people don’t dress up like they used to,” said Mary Lou Hardesty of Aloha Charm School. “It used to be a special occasion. Years ago, you dressed up for everything outside the house.”

“It shows a level of class that has generally left our society,” said pass traveler Roy Zitzelsberger.

So what is appropriate clothing if you paid for your flight? Malia Gurney, also of Aloha Charm School, suggests avoiding anything offensive or too revealing. “It’s always better to be safe than to be questioned and be embarrassed,” she said.

For the record, we’re told leggings are okay to wear, provided that “if it’s done fashionably and done well, it can be acceptable,” according to Gurney. “You do have to just put some effort.”

Hawaiian Airlines requires that shirts be worn with shorts or pants, and swimsuits are not allowed on board flights.

Footwear is also required, unless a guest is unable to do so because of a physical condition or disability.