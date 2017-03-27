Ask a Specialist: “Osteoporosis and Better Bone Health” – The Queen’s Medical Center

Don’t be bad to the bone; be good to your bones! Learn about osteoporosis, who’s at risk and what you can do to build stronger bones with Dr. Kevin Christensen, orthopedic surgeon, and Chief of the Orthopedic Surgery Department at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about osteoporosis and improving your bone health, in April 2017, Queen’s will be posting a recording of an upcoming Speaking of Health lecture called “The Way to Better Bone Health,” featuring Dr. Kevin Christensen and a team of specialists. Registration to attend the lecture is closed because it is filled to capacity, but you can catch it on Queen’s YouTube channel – “QMC Hawaii,” starting in the 2nd or 3rd week of April. That’s at http://www.youtube.com/user/QMCHawaii. For more information, call 691-4010.