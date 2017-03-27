‘Bows Freshman Fogel named Big West Conferece Player of the Week

For the third time this month, a University of Hawai’i baseball player has received weekly conference honors, as officials from the Big West office announced on Monday that Adam Fogel has been named Big West Field Player of the Week.

It is the first career conference honor for the Palos Verdes, Calif. freshman and the third for the program in the 2017 campaign, with previous awards going to pitcher Brendan Hornung (March 13) and outfielder Alex Fitchett (March 6).

Playing left field and first base against San José State, Fogel (Fr., Palos Verdes, Calif./Palos Verdes HS) hit .750 in aiding Hawai’i to a series sweep of the Spartans, the second four-game sweep for the Rainbow Warriors this season.

The Rainbow Warriors outscored the Spartans 33-14 in the four wins, with Fogel accounting for more than a third of the total offense. The UH rookie scored four times and had eight RBI. In addition to going 9-for-12 at the plate, he walked twice and was hit by the pitch two times to finish the weekend with a .722 on-base percentage.

Fogel also registered a pair of doubles and slammed his first career home run as he posted a 1.167 slugging percentage. He swiped two bases and was perfect in the field on all 17 chances.

He went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the series-opening 6-2 victory. In the second game of the series, his 2-run single put UH ahead in the fourth, in an eventual 8-7 win. In the game two win, Fogel was a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Fogel drove home the game-winner in the game three 5-4 win, and then unloaded a two-run shot into a heavy headwind in Sunday’s 14-1 series finale. He finished 2-for-2 with three more RBI – his third multiple-RBI effort in the series.

Fogel and the Rainbow Warriors (15-8) wrap up their homestand and the non-conference slate this weekend at Les Murakami Stadium, meeting the visiting Nevada Wolf Pack (7-17), which won its series this weekend against Air Force. However, the Wolf Pack were swept the previous week at San José State.