Fashion designer Anne Namba to show off latest line during ACUW’s scholarship luncheon

It will be a day filled with fashion, food and fun, all for for a good cause.

The Associated Chinese University Women (ACUW) is hosting its Scholarship Fundraiser and Fashion Show Luncheon featuring Anne Namba’s latest lines.

Joining Wake Up 2day on Monday morning to talk about the event and to share some of the fashion was Roberta Wong Leung, president of the ACUW.

The organization is celebrating its 86th year and the fashion show luncheon is considered their signature fundraiser to raise money for college scholarships and support community outreach events.

The event will include a lucky drawing for many exciting prizes, and an amazing boutique starting at 9 a.m.

Attendees can shop at the bake shop, country store and browse jewelry, accessories, candles, aromatherapy and much more.

Entertainment is by Kristian Lei, Chris Lowe and Drill Team Hawaii.

Attendees can participate in the grand prize lucky drawing for a Chinese lithograph by Caroline Young valued at $1,500.

Namba’s latest lines include a washable knit, printed silks and an elegant one-of-a-kind kimono couture gown.

The event will be held on April 8 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more info, visit http://www.acuwhawaii.org or call 599-4386. Tickets are $75 each. The theme is “With a Song in my Heart.”