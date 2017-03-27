Hawaii Book & Music Festival serves up new food, cookbook venue

A delicious new venue is on the programming menu for the 12th annual Hawaii Book & Music Festival.

The free family event takes place May 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the grounds of the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center in Honolulu.

It features multiple pavilions and stages with a broad spectrum of programs for book, music – and food – lovers of all ages and genres.

Since its inception, organizers say the festival has endeavored to introduce Hawaii’s multicultural heritage to the world through its literary and musical arts, and bring new worlds of books and music to the Islands. This year, for the first time, the festival is spotlighting an essential component of local culture: food and cooking.

The new Food & Cookbook pavilion will invite festival-goers to explore Hawaii foods, food sustainability and food systems through cooking demonstrations by influential island chefs; presentations by authors, farmers and cultural experts; a farmers market; food system resource table; and a hyperlocal food booth by Chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi.

There also will be a cookbook swap where three gently used local cookbooks can be exchanged for three local cookbooks, selected by notable food writer and cookbook author Wanda Adams. This is in addition to the festival’s popular Bank of Hawaii Book Swap.

Along with the new venue, the festival features readings, presentations and book signings by local, national, and internationally published authors; music and hula performances by award-winning Hawaii artists and hula halau; expert storytellers; youth performers and other entertainment for the festival’s youngest audiences; and bookseller and publisher booths.

Admission is free, with free parking in adjacent municipal parking lot.

Click here for more information.

Food & Cookbook program highlights

Saturday, May 6

10-10:45 a.m. Keiki Fish Activity led by Ashley Watts of Local I‘a

Keiki Fish Activity led by Ashley Watts of Local I‘a 11-11:45 a.m. Dumpling Demo featuring Chef Lee Anne Wong, Author of “Dumplings All Day Wong” and Chef/Owner Koko Head Cafe

Dumpling Demo featuring Chef Lee Anne Wong, Author of “Dumplings All Day Wong” and Chef/Owner Koko Head Cafe Noon-12:45 p.m. A Dive into Ocean Friendly Seafood with Stuart Coleman of the Surfrider Foundation, Ashley Watts of Local I’a, Chef Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe and Chef James Apatkin of Layers of Flavor

A Dive into Ocean Friendly Seafood with Stuart Coleman of the Surfrider Foundation, Ashley Watts of Local I’a, Chef Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe and Chef James Apatkin of Layers of Flavor 1-1:45 p.m. Local Fish Two Ways Demo featuring Chef James Aptakin of Layers of Flavor and Seafood Division winner in the World Food Championships

Local Fish Two Ways Demo featuring Chef James Aptakin of Layers of Flavor and Seafood Division winner in the World Food Championships 2-2:45 p.m. ALOHA HARVEST to the Rescue! An exploration of food rescue in Hawaii

ALOHA HARVEST to the Rescue! An exploration of food rescue in Hawaii 3-3:45 p.m. Everyone Loves Poke Demo & Talk Story featuring writer and author Martha Cheng

Everyone Loves Poke Demo & Talk Story featuring writer and author Martha Cheng 4-4:45 p.m. Utilizing Local Ingredients Demo featuring the founders of Holoholo General Store & Red Barn Farm Stand

Sunday, May 7

11-11:45 a.m. The Faces of Farm Day presented by edible HAWAIIAN ISLANDS Magazine

The Faces of Farm Day presented by edible HAWAIIAN ISLANDS Magazine Noon-12:45 p.m. Returning to Our Roots: Reclaiming Ancestral Abundance Through Food and Story, presented by Kokua Kalihi Valley

Returning to Our Roots: Reclaiming Ancestral Abundance Through Food and Story, presented by Kokua Kalihi Valley 1-1:45 p.m. Cooking with Indigenous Foods Demo with the Ehuola keiki of Kokua Kalihi Valley

Cooking with Indigenous Foods Demo with the Ehuola keiki of Kokua Kalihi Valley 2-2:45 p.m. The Underbelly of Chef Life featuring Hawaii Chefs & Food Writers with Chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi of the Pili Group, Lynette Lo Tom, author of A Chinese Kitchen, and acclaimed food writers Wanda Adams and Lynn Cook

The Underbelly of Chef Life featuring Hawaii Chefs & Food Writers with Chef Mark “Gooch” Noguchi of the Pili Group, Lynette Lo Tom, author of A Chinese Kitchen, and acclaimed food writers Wanda Adams and Lynn Cook 3-3:45 p.m. Chinese Cooking Demo by Lynette Lo Tom author of A Chinese Kitchen: Traditional Recipes with an Island Twist

Chinese Cooking Demo by Lynette Lo Tom author of A Chinese Kitchen: Traditional Recipes with an Island Twist 4-4:45 p.m. The Fight to Save Our Food Supply featuring visiting author and journalist, Mark Schapiro