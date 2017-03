Hawaiian Airlines passengers bound for Honolulu were diverted to Kahului Monday.

Flight HA47 left Oakland at 9:21 a.m. local time with 241 passengers and 10 crew members onboard.

According to the airline, there was an odor of smoke in the cabin and the captain chose to divert to Maui out of an abundance of caution.

The aircraft landed safely in Kahului at 11:29 a.m. local time. No one was hurt.

Passengers were then rebooked onto neighbor island flights to Honolulu.