Honolulu’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will co-main event Bellator 178 in April

Coming off of the biggest win of her mixed martial arts career, Honolulu’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will co-main event the nationally televised Bellator 178 on April 21st.

The Punahou graduate, who is undefeated in five professional MMA bouts, will face-off against fellow unbeaten Jessica Middleton (2-0), KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello confirmed with Bellator officials Monday.

“I was already stoked to be fighting on this card because the main event is killer,” Macfarlane said. “I didn’t even know that I was the co-main event until today, so I’m even more excited to be wearing my Hawaiian flag into the cage. I always fight to represent my home and I hope I make the 808 state proud!”

The flyweight division bout will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and televised on Spike TV.

The other headline fight will feature the Bellator featherweight champion Daniel Straus defending his title against Patricio Freire.

Macfarlane, who goes by the nickname “The Iliminator,” is 4-0 in the Bellator organization with two submission victories. Her most recent win was by unanimous decision over Emily Ducote (5-2), who was believed to be the toughest test so far for the 26-year old Macfarlane, who currently trains and resides in San Diego.

The Macfarlane-Middleton co-main event at Bellator 178 is expected to be officially announced by the organization as early as Monday evening.