HPD accepts recruit applications, looks to fill more than 100 vacancies

By Published: Updated:

Interested candidates have exactly one week left to apply for the job of Honolulu’s police chief.

But that’s not the only job the Honolulu Police Department is looking to fill.

The department is also accepting applications for police recruits.

We previously reported that the department is in need of qualified recruits with classes set to begin in May, August, and December.

We did some digging and according to the department’s latest budget proposal, there are 109 uniformed vacancies on the force. The department hopes to fill 43 of them by July.

Out of 2,143 officers on the force, about 15 percent are eligible to retire.

Metropolitan police recruits (PO-05) earn a monthly salary of $5,042 and, after one year, are eligible to become officers.

Recruits receive intensive classroom and field training in the principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of police work and are required to pass a rigorous fitness testing program.

The application period closes April 6.

Click here for more information and to apply.

