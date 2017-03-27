HTDC explains FDA’s new actions to prevent foodborne illnesses

The FDA is taking action to make sure the nation’s food system is safe. Instead of just responding to foodborne illnesses, it’s taking action to prevent it.

On Wake Up 2day Monday morning, High Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) executive director Robbie Melton told us about what’s being done.

She explained what is FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Melton said it is transforming the nation’s food system into one that is based on the prevention of foodborne illnesses rather than just responding to them.

But what does this mean for the general public?

She says up until now, food safety systems have been reactive. FSMA is shifting the focus of food safety systems from responding to contamination to proactive prevention. Requiring good manufacturing practices and preventive measures at facilities is an important step in reducing foodborne illness or injury. For example, facilities could take steps to kill bacteria that cause foodborne illness or to prevent the bacteria from growing in food.

We asked what is being done locally to help facilities comply with FSMA?

FSMA requires facilities to have a food safety plan prepared and applied by a properly trained Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI). HTDC INNOVATE Hawaii and its partners are working to provide this standardized training course, as well as other food safety related training opportunities including Good Manufacturing Practices covering sanitation, maintenance, pest control and other issues.

HTDC also provided some general food safety tips that they can practiced at home:

Clean – the first rule of safe food preparation in the home is to keep everything clean

Wash hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before and after handling any food. Tip: Sing “Happy Birthday” song twice

Wash food-contact surfaces (cutting boards, dishes, utensils, countertops) with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item and before going on to the next item

Rinse fruit and vegetables thoroughly under cool running water and use a produce brush to remove surface dirt. Do not rinse raw meat and poultry before cooking. Washing these food items makes it more likely for bacteria to spread to areas around the sink and countertop

Separate – Don’t give bacteria the opportunity to spread from one food to another (cross-contamination)

Keep raw eggs, meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices away from foods that won’t be cooked.

Take precautions while shopping in the store, when storing in the refrigerator at home, and while preparing meals.

Consider using one cutting board only for foods that will be cooked (such as raw meats, poultry, and seafood) and another cutting board for those that will not (such as raw fruits and vegetables).

Do not put cooked meat or other food that is ready to eat on an unwashed plate that was used with raw eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or their juices.

Cook – Food is safely cooked when it reaches a high enough internal temperature to kill harmful bacteria.

Use a food thermometer to make sure meat, poultry, and fish are cooked to a safe internal temperature.

Bring sauces, soups, and gravies to a rolling boil when reheating.

Don’t eat uncooked cookie dough, which may contain raw eggs.

Chill – Refrigerate foods quickly because harmful bacteria grow rapidly at room temperature.

Set your refrigerator at or below 40°F and the freezer at 0°F.

Check both temperatures periodically with an appliance thermometer.

You can go to htdc.org for more information about our programs and services, and to find out when our food safety training programs are available.

And to fda.gov to learn more about the Food Safety Modernization Act.