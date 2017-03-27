Investigation underway after passenger threatened with knife on TheBus

Honolulu police are investigating after a passenger was allegedly threatened while riding TheBus.

Officers responded to the scene along Kapiolani Boulevard near McCully Shopping Center at around 6:46 p.m.

KHON2 spoke with the victim, who was riding TheBus with a group of friends when another passenger yelled at them.

“I stood up and told him if he could ask us nicely, because my friends, I look at them like my brothers and sisters, and they looked like they were scared and threatened,” said William Palu.

When Palu told the suspect to calm down, the man allegedly pulled out a knife.

“It was 12-inch, one of those big cutting knives,” Palu said. “He took couple steps at me… and that’s when the bus driver took action, and she came in and separated us.”

According to Palu, the driver pulled over, asked the suspect to get off, and called police.

“She told him to please calm down and please exit the bus,” he said. “He was small kine in his own world. She kept telling him over and over, and I stood here, and she stood in front of me blocking the guy, because his intention was at me only.”

Police say they have a person in custody, and we’re told no one was hurt.