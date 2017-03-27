Investigators release final report on Maui tour helicopter’s hard landing

Related Coverage Tour helicopter in Maui hard landing carried Make-a-Wish family

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on a tour helicopter’s hard landing on Maui last week.

On June 17, 2014, a helicopter belonging to Sunshine Helicopters lost power shortly after taking off from Kahului Airport.

The company’s owner, Ross Scott, previously told KHON2 the helicopter landed in about eight feet of elephant grass, which helped cushion the hard landing.

Following the incident, the helicopter’s engine was removed and shipped to the manufacturer’s facility for further examination under the supervision of the NTSB.

The NTSB found a fracture in a portion of a fuel line, which caused the loss of engine power. Investigators said further examination “revealed fracture features consistent with fatigue and overload” due to “the repeated loosening and re-torqueing of the fitting during required maintenance and inspection.”

A Make-a-Wish family of six from Illinois was on that flight. No one was hurt.

View the entire report here.