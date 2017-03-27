Small chocolate factory to make big difference for at-risk youth

The River of Life Mission has been making sweet treats for six years and serves big name clients like the Navy Exchange, Roy’s Restaurants, and Starwood Hotels.

The nonprofit organization started “Chocolate on a Mission” to give people hope for a better life and the skills to make it happen.

The chocolate factory is located right above the mission in Chinatown. It’s small, but has made a big impact on many lives.

Wendell Piiohia started volunteering at the chocolate factory after he got out of rehab.

“If not for the River of Life, I don’t think I would have made it, because I was looking at going to a shelter and just going right back into the same environment,” he said.

Now Piiohia has a full time job at River of Life Mission, and there are others like Piiohia who have bettered their lives after training with River of Life.

“You have another person who went back into their professional career field, another person went to get a job, and even one of our staff people who was able to go to school,” said Crystal Rieta, the mission’s assistant director at the Mission.

The training they receive are basic skills like time management, working with others, and following directions.

“One of the problems that I see with the whole homeless issue is job training, and if we are going to subsidize to be in housing or to get off the streets, we need to address the area of job skills,” said Pastor Bob Marchant, River of Life Mission’s executive director.

Trainees at the chocolate factory are usually those recovering from substance abuse or coming out of prison, but this new culinary training program will focus on at-risk youth.

“We are trying to get the generation that doesn’t become homeless,” said Marchant. “There are programs in high school but there is nothing for them after they get out of high school. That’s why we decided to focus on those people.”

Marchant said he picked culinary training because Hawaii’s tourism industry provides jobs at restaurants and hotels.

“At the end of three years, we hope to have trained at least 30 people and have them employed and in housing,” said Marchant.

We’re told the new program will launch in a few months and accept only four students at a time.

