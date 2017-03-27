Twilight Tours return to Honolulu Zoo

Ever wonder what Honolulu Zoo is like after everyone’s left for the day? You’ll soon be able to find out.

Beginning April 7, the Honolulu Zoo Society will offer its popular Twilight Tours every Friday and Saturday night from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be bring back weekend Twilight Tours to the Honolulu Zoo, which gives visitors a different experience and a chance to appreciate the work that happens around the clock to care for the animal residents,” said David Earles, executive director of the Honolulu Zoo Society.

Educators will guide after-hour visitors on the two-hour walking tour to learn about and visit with some of the zoo’s most intriguing animals. Guests can watch as animals prepare to go to sleep, while others are just waking up. They will also learn about the animals’ biology and behavior, and the role that the zoo plays in conservation of endangered species.

Tickets for the Honolulu Zoo Twilight Tours are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12, and free for kids under 2. Kama‘aina tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Society Members receive an additional discount.

Tours can be booked online here.

Comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Strollers and water bottles are welcome. Tours will continue through light rain, so if necessary, be prepared for inclement weather. In the event of a heavy downpour and cancellation, every effort will be made to reschedule or refund the tour.

Light refreshments will be provided after the tour.

Click here for more information.