Ballard, Hawaii Swish to host season finale against Las Vegas Jokers



On Thursday, March 30, the Hawaii Swish wraps up an abbreviated first season in the American Basketball Association against the Las Vegas Jokers.

The 3-0 Swish features former Chaminade University standout Leon Ballard, who has averaged 17 points per game.

Ballard spoke with KHON2 this week about how the state of Hawaii fuels his love of playing basketball.

“I play basketball here, so I feel like I’m at home, I’m real comfortable on the court, I’m comfortable with the coaches, the fans, just the whole atmosphere, and I think if I played somewhere else, it totally would not be the same at all. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else,” he said. “It means everything. I see some people that used to support me at Chaminade. … I’ve kind of grown here. I’ve been here for 15 years and I want it to keep going. I want it to keep rolling, so come and support. We need as much help as we can.”

Hawaii Swish vs. Las Vegas Jokers

Saturday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Ticket Information: $30 courtside, $10 general admission, $7 active/retired military with ID and seniors 62+ years old, $6 students through college with ID. Ages 4 and up will need to purchase a ticket for entry.

Available on Ticketmaster charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) at 1-800-474-4833, and at the Blaisdell Box Office, information line (808) 768-5252, TDD at (808) 768-9270.

Service Fees: Box office sales will add $1 per ticket facility fee, applicable fees apply to all Ticketmaster phone/internet/outlet sales, processing fee for Ticketmaster phone/internet sales are $2.80 per order.

