Head-on collision in North Kohala leaves one dead, two injured

One person is dead following a head-on crash in North Kohala Monday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near mile marker 13 on Highway 270, also known as Akoni Pule Highway, near Lapakahi State Park.

The road was closed in both directions as police investigated the collision between a sedan and a truck.

Firefighters say when they reached the scene, one person was found dead on arrival.

Police re-opened the road early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a man and woman were also taken to the hospital for injuries.

No word what lead to the crash. An investigation is underway.