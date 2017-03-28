Local expert demonstrates how to make safe slime at home

Homemade slime is re-emerging as a craze among kids.

Some people call it gak or oobleck, but this DIY project is proving to be dangerous for some.

A little girl from Massachusetts suffered second- and third-degree burns on her hands after making her own slime. Turns out she was having a bad reaction to one of the key ingredients: borax.

Kathleen Quinn described the reaction: “It felt like really hot and tingly.”

Her mother, Siobhan Quinn, said she was “crying in pain, ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt,’ and we looked at them, and they were covered in blisters.”

Just last month, a girl in the UK also got burned while trying to make slime.

It’s easy to see why homemade slime is gaining in popularity. It’s gooey, kind of gross, but ultimately easy to make, and fun to play with.

So how can you make sure your kids are safe without saying no to the trend? We ask some experts to find out how to protect your family.

Jeri Mabuti, the resident “slime expert” at Office Max, says the store has been seeing an increase in customers wanting to make their own gooey creation.

“There are a lot of kids who post YouTube videos. There are only a few adults who do it, but it’s mainly just kids teaching people how to make slime,” Mabuti said.

So Mabuti shared her own tried-and-true recipe.

She recommends Elmer’s glue, contact lens solution instead of borax, a bit of baking soda, and non-toxic paint or food coloring. Mix everything together, then add more saline or contact lens solution until the “slime” comes together.

“The saline solution is going to change the glue into a polymer, just like how borax does, but it’s safer, just in case the kids actually do eat this,” Mabuti said. “I don’t recommend drinking this, but if your kid does, all they’re going to get is a stomachache.”

Not only is this homemade slime relatively inexpensive, it will pretty much last forever. If it starts to get dry, simply add some hot water and a bit more glue.

Just beware of YouTube videos. “As long as it doesn’t say use borax. Some say to use shaving cream just to make it more fluffy,” Mabuti said.

This latest craze has also led to another issue, a shortage of glue.

Office Max says it’s had to increase its order of gallon-sized bottles because everyone’s been buying them up.

HSC Office Products tells us for the last two months, it’s been running out of glue because of the slime craze. Spokesman Junior Bacanay said “it’s hard. There’s a demand, but we don’t have supply to sell. Amazingly, we even sell the gallons to individuals.”

Glue demand is so high across the nation, we’re told production is now more than a month behind schedule.

Bacanay says if this shortage doesn’t straighten out, we could run into trouble come August, when kids go back to school.