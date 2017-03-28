Mariota ‘not satisfied’ with NFL accomplishments, strives for greatness on, off field



Two months away from the start of mini-camp for the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Marcus Mariota is in Honolulu and on track for a summer return to the team.

The 23-year-old suffered a season-ending fractured right fibula during game play on Christmas Eve.

On Monday, he spoke exclusively to KHON2’s Rob DeMello in his first on-camera interview since the injury.

When asked about his first two years in the NFL, Mariota admits he’s happy with what he’s been able to accomplish, but “I’m not satisfied. The long-term goal obviously is to compete for championships. You want to be a part of that come February, and I haven’t had an opportunity to do that yet. We’ve played meaningful games in December, that’s the next step. Now our next step is to play these playoff games, to have the opportunity to go to these championship games, maybe play in the Super Bowl. So as we continue to grow, as we continue to learn as a team, it’s going to be an opportunity I think hopefully that we can sustain for the next 10-15 years.”

DeMello has been interviewing Mariota since the Heisman Trophy winner was a junior in high school. He asks, “Is it fun to hear in your head your goals change? Because that means you’re doing something right.”

“Absolutely,” Mariota replied. “At the same time, it allows me to reflect. That’s the beautiful thing about this game. There’s always room for improvement. You can do some things different, you can learn how to manipulate your game to be a better player, and as I continue forward in my career, I’ll always try to find something that gives me that edge and hopefully I can always kind of continue that competitive mindset throughout my entire career.”

Mariota says his NFL experience on the field has met his expectations, but, he admits, there have been a few off-the-field moments he wasn’t prepared for.

“The on-the-field stuff, I’ve always kind of had high expectations. I’ve always had visions of playing at that level. It’s kind of lived up to that. For me, as I continue to go, I’m going to do my best to be the best player that I can be,” he said. “At the same time, also be the best I can be off the field and learn how to handle some of those situations that come up, whether it’s how to handle the commercials or how to handle the media. That stuff will always continue to grow with me and I’ll do my best to handle it the best way.”