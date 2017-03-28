Mariota says brotherly love was instrumental in recovery process

Two months away from the start of mini-camp for the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Marcus Mariota is in Honolulu and on track for a summer return to the team.

The 26-year-old suffered a season-ending fractured right fibula during game play on Christmas Eve.

On Monday, he spoke exclusively to KHON2’s Rob DeMello in his first on-camera interview since the injury.

Since having surgery, the Saint Louis graduate has spent most of his time rehabbing at his collegiate alma mater, the University of Oregon. His brother, Matt, is a sophomore linebacker with the Ducks.

Mariota says that brotherly love has been instrumental in the recovery process.

“(Matt) has been special for me,” Mariota told KHON2, “whether it was me throwing passes on a scooter or just hanging out, he was always there for me during this process, and that relationship that I have with my brother is something that’s pretty special.

Mariota notes that relationship includes some healthy rivalry. “Absolutely. There’s always a competitive spirit, whether it’s playing video games, whether it’s just kind of hanging out and talking, playing golf, whatever we can do, we kind of always find a way to be competitive,” he said.

As the Heisman-Trophy winner prepares for his upcoming season with the Titans, his brother will also be suiting up.

“I’m excited for him as he continues on his journey,” Mariota said. “(The Ducks) start spring ball soon, so I look forward to watching him. He’s put a lot of good work, a lot of hard work into it, and I hope it all works out for him.”

Mariota will spend the next week with family on Oahu before returning for rehab split between Eugene and Nashville, where he’ll enter his third year in the NFL and as the Titans’ quarterback.

As for his first two years, Mariota admits he’s happy with what he’s been able to accomplish, but “I’m not satisfied.”

