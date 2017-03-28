New York woman offers to carry pregnancy for childless friends, delivers twins

(WABC/CNN) — A New York couple has proven that a selfless act can change the lives of others forever.

Kevin Barattini and his wife Nicole received the gift of a lifetime after they thought they would never have children of their own.

Right before the two got married, they got some horrible news. Nicole said while she was able to conceive and have children, due to her having a rare autoimmune disease, “I wouldn’t be able to have a healthy pregnancy and it would result in death of myself or the baby.”

Kevin’s long-time friend Shawn Fives and his wife Lianna knew about their struggle, and in 2015, Lianna gave the Barattinis the surprise of a lifetime when they were all out at dinner one night.

“Lianna goes ‘well, I have five (children). I’m looking to have one or two more,'” said Kevin. “We looked at her, what, are you crazy? She goes ‘not for me.’ That’s when they offered to carry a baby for us.”

And so Lianna acted as a gestational surrogate for the Barattinis, carrying Nicole’s egg fertilized with Kevin’s sperm.

“I love my kids,” she said, “and to see people who should have kids and couldn’t have kids, it upset me.”

So it became a team effort for the Barattinis and the Fives — there was a joint pregnancy announcement that twins were on the way, and joint pregnancy photo shoots and baby showers.

“Four of us, I think we made 95 percent of the doctors’ appointments,” Shawn said. “Everything we did, it was all as a group.”

The twins were born on February 10 and, of course, everyone was in the delivery room. Nicole says “nobody ever questioned why we were there, why there were four people? It couldn’t have went any better.”

The twins Dominic and Luciana are not even two months old and already they have an incredible story to tell. One that these couples hope others will share.

After hearing our story, I hope that there are people out there that will help other couples because they gave us life, they really did,” Nicole said. “They changed our lives forever,” added Kevin.

The Fives, of course, have been made the godparents of the twins.