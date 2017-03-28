Police investigating apparent shooting in Kakaako

Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting incident in Kakaako that they say happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Services say a 46-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition due to an apparent gunshot wound.

KHON2 is on the scene of Cummins Street in the Kakaako area, between Waimanu and Queen Streets. There’s a heavy police presence.

We working to find out exactly what happened, but there were reports of a gunshot being heard,

No word of any injuries, or any arrests.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.