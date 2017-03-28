Police investigating apparent shooting in Kakaako

By Published: Updated:

Police are at the scene of an apparent shooting incident in Kakaako that they say happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Services say a 46-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition due to an apparent gunshot wound.

KHON2 is on the scene of Cummins Street in the Kakaako area, between Waimanu and Queen Streets. There’s a heavy police presence.

We working to find out exactly what happened, but there were reports of a gunshot being heard,

No word of any injuries, or any arrests.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s