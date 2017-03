The portion of Keaahala Road that leads to the Windward Oahu Mental Health Center and Windward Community College is closed to traffic due to a possible hazardous condition.

The call came in around 1 p.m. Tuesday of two containers of a suspicious nature being found in the parking lot near the health center.

Honolulu firefighters and police have responded and Specialized Service Division personnel have been called to clear the scene.

