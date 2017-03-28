Relocated satellite vehicle registration office opens at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

The relocated Satellite Vehicle Registration office near the O’Malley Gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam opened Tuesday.

The office is located at 1705 O’Malley Boulevard, Building 192H, which was formerly the Hickam Pass and ID office. It moved from the Club Pearl Complex which closed in November 2016 for extensive renovations.

A joint project between the city and Navy Region Hawaii, the SVR office provides limited motor vehicle registration services to all Oahu military personnel, their family members and civilian personnel who have base access.

The office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by appointment only, scheduled only online at https://jbphhwindow1.acuityscheduling.com.

It will handle transactions related to initial vehicle registration; out-of-state permits; transfer of ownership; replacement of Hawaii plates and/or registration emblems; duplicate Honolulu titles and registrations; the ordering of special plates, veteran’s plates, and organizational plates; as well as junking and storage.

The office is closed on state and federal holidays.