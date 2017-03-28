Security officer shoots, kills family dog at Honolulu airport

An investigation is underway after a dog was shot and killed at Honolulu International Airport Tuesday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near the interisland terminal.

Family members tell us the 2-year-old dog, named Kaiele, belonged to a family who was moving from Hawaii Island to Oahu.

The owner’s sister, Sha’nae Ramos, explained, “They had gotten (Kaiele) out. Everything was fine. The family was happy and they went to a secluded area on the side so they could load their luggage and let him use the bathroom, because he’s been on the plane. They had tied him up to a tree so my sister could load the rest of their stuff on.”

We’re still trying to confirm what exactly led to the shooting, but we’re told a security officer came by and the dog was killed.

The state Department of Transportation said the incident involved a Securitas officer, but could not release any more information.

“I’m just really heartbroken and I hope that justice is made with this, because I really believe the action that this security guard took was unnecessary and unjustifiable, like he just killed a family member,” Ramos said. “My sister was carrying her 5-month-old baby less than four feet away from the dog when it got shot. What if he missed and it hit my niece?”

Ramos said the dog was not violent by nature.

“He doesn’t bite anybody. He’s the friendliest dog you’ll ever meet, and everybody who’s boarded him and taken him off the plane will tell you that,” she said.

State sheriffs and police officers remained at the scene for hours.

No one was hurt.