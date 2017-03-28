Starwood Hotels and Resorts holds career fair in Honolulu

Starwood Hotels and Resorts is hiring.

The company is looking to fill positions at four hotels in Honolulu: Sheraton Waikiki, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, Moana Surfrider, and The Royal Hawaiian.

According to a spokeswoman, many long-term associates are nearing retirement.

Both hourly and management positions are available.

Hourly positions include jobs in culinary, finance, front office, housekeeping, spa, and valet.

Management positions include food and beverage, human resources, and repairs and maintenance.

A career fair will be held Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sheraton Waikiki, Honolulu Room.

Candidates should be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

Click here for more information.