Tax season is an extremely stressful time of the year. What can be deducted? What can’t?

It can be overwhelming! But volunteers are here to help.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Grace McKnight, Supervisor Field Assistance from the Internal Revenue Service, joined us in studio to talk about how the IRS is making it easier for taxpayers to get through the season.

She says the IRS is going high-tech with a smartphone app that will help people find a free tax prep provider.

The IRS is also helping people with refund, phishing, identity theft and scams questions.

McKnight says nearly every tax issue can now be resolved online or by phone from the convenience of your home or office. If you need help, call to schedule an appointment at: 844-545-5640.a