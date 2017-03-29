Fan Vote open for Hawai’i baseball players in Golden Spikes award ballot

A Hawai’i native and a pair of Rainbow Warrior baseball stars have put themselves in contention to be recognized as the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

The Golden Spikes Award opened nominations for the 2017 season this week. Among those drawing heavy consideration are:

KJ Harrison – 1B – Oregon State (Punahou): The junior preseason Pac-12 player of the year has lived up to the hype, hitting .337 with a .905 OPS, 2 home runs, 7 doubles, and 12 RBI for the top-ranked Beavers.

Kekai Rios – C – Hawai’i (Kamehameha-Kapalama): As a sophomore, Rios has clubbed .373 for the (15-8) Rainbow Warriors with a .982 OPS, 1 home run, 6 doubles, and 10 RBI.

Brendan Hornung – RHP – Hawai’i: The senior ace has complied a Clayton Kershaw-esque 51 strikeouts in 46.2 innings while only allowing 3 walks. Hornung sports a 1.93 earned run average with a pair of complete games.

