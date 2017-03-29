Former ‘Bows star Julian Sensley to make Swish debut Thursday in ABA season finale

Just in the nick of time.

Former University of Hawaii all-conference standout Julian Sensley will be making his Hawaii Swish debut Thursday night in the team’s season finale of their abbreviated first season in the American Basketball Association.

Swish team owner and guard Geremy Robinson confirmed the roster move with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday.

Sensley, a Kailua native who attended Kalaheo High School prior to becoming an all Western Athletic Conference first-team selection in 2006, spent three seasons with the ‘Bows (2004-06) having scored 1,230 points, 598 rebounds, 108 steals, and 69 blocks.

In an eleven year professional career, Sensley has had several pre-season stints in the NBA as well as a handful of successful seasons in the NBDL with the San Antonio Spurs organization. His pro-career has also taken him overseas to Argentina, Italy, Germany, and Spain to name a few of his stops.

The Swish, who are undefeated in three games will play host to the Las Vegas Jokers, Thursday at 7:30pm at the Neal Blaisdell Center. The team is expected to return next season with a full ABA home and away schedule with eligibility for an ABA championship.

Hawaii Swish vs. Las Vegas Jokers

Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Ticket Information: $30 courtside, $10 general admission, $7 active/retired military with ID and seniors 62+ years old, $6 students through college with ID. Ages 4 and up will need to purchase a ticket for entry.

Available on Ticketmaster charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000, online at Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf) at 1-800-474-4833, and at the Blaisdell Box Office, information line (808) 768-5252, TDD at (808) 768-9270.

Service Fees: Box office sales will add $1 per ticket facility fee, applicable fees apply to all Ticketmaster phone/internet/outlet sales, processing fee for Ticketmaster phone/internet sales are $2.80 per order.

Payment accepted by cash, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.