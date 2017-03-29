Hawaii federal judge to hear arguments on travel ban block extension

Watch Wake Up 2day for a live report previewing Wednesday’s hearing from federal court.

Hawaii federal judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday is expected to hear arguments, and decide whether or not to extend the temporary restraining order for President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban by converting into a preliminary injunction.

On March 15, Watson issued a 43-page opinion prohibiting the federal government nationwide from enforcing or implementing Sections 2 and 6 of the order issued by President Trump that would have restricted immigration from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen, and also temporarily suspended refugee admissions.

This was under the form of a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed by the State of Hawaii.

The revised executive order had been scheduled to become effective on March 16.

Under federal court rules, a TRO expires 14 days after entry, unless the court extends it. In contrast, a preliminary injunction will last as long as directed by the court.

The hearing date and time may be changed or vacated upon review of the written briefs.

The parties have also stipulated that Judge Watson’s nationwide order of March 15, 2017 shall remain in place until such time as the Court rules on whether the TRO should be converted to a preliminary injunction or until otherwise ordered by the Court.