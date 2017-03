Hawaiian Airlines is hiring flight attendants.

There are two types of positions — one for English speakers, and a second for people who are bilingual with proficiency in Japanese and/or Korean, or Samoan or French.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and there are a number of requirements to be considered for the job.

Click here to apply for an English-speaking flight attendant position.

Click here to apply for the multilingual position.