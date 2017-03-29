High surf uncovers concrete, rebar at Waimea Bay



High surf uncovered a hidden danger at Waimea Bay.

Ocean safety officials say a piece of concrete with rebar is poking out of the shoreline.

Lifeguards are warning people to stay away from the area until it can be removed.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the concrete originated from structures built years ago on the city’s fee-simple park property, and was apparently washed into the ocean by the mouth of Waimea River.

The department says it is the city’s responsibility to remove the debris immediately, and plans to work with the city on any permits that may be required.