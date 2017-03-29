Legendary trainer ‘Pops’ Carvalho dies at 83, fighter to the very end

Legendary trainer Walter “Pops” Carvalho Sr. has died.

He passed away last Thursday, March 23, in a hospital in California.

He was 83 years old.

According to his family, Carvalho had been suffering from Wegener’s granulomatosis, a rare disorder that causes inflammation of blood vessels in the nose, sinuses, throat, lungs, and kidneys.

The disease triggered congestive heart and renal failure, and had him on dialysis.

Despite all odds, his family says Pops continued “to fight, setting the ultimate example to all who know and love him.”

The Wailuku native moved to Hilo in 1991 and formed the Hawaii International Boxing Club.

He trained fighters, including the Penn brothers, in boxing and kickboxing for nearly half a century.

He moved to Fremont in 2014 and opened Pop’s Training Camp, where he continued to train before falling ill in August 2016.

UFC champions Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, and Luke Rockhold were among those by Carvalho’s bedside while he was in the hospital.

His son, Walt Carvalho Jr., told KHON2: “Pops was a fighter till the very end. My hero.”