Makiki Foodland resumes normal operations after freon leak prompts evacuation

A Foodland store on Makiki is resuming its normal operation following an evacuation order due to a freon leak.

Firefighters first received a call for a building fire on South Beretania Street around 4:16 a.m. after reports of light smoke.

Crews arrived on scene a few minutes later and determined smoke was seen emanating from the compressor room.

After investigation, firefighters discovered a freon leak and evacuated the building of its employees. The chemical is known to cause shortness of breath and other complications.

Hazmat crews were then called and saw the leak was isolated to one refrigerator unit.

An evacuation order was lifted around 5:42 a.m. as a refrigerator technician took over to mitigate exposure.

No one was reported injured.

